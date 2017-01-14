Elijah Vargas didn’t decline the chance to answer. He simply paused for a second and let his older brother go first in a moment perhaps showing wisdom beyond his years.
Nordic combined podium finishes
U10 girls
1 Shea Sias, Steamboat
2 Eva Minotto, Steamboat, +0:45
3 Shea Rossi, Steamboat, +2:26
U10 boys
1 Owen Wither, Steamboat
2 Koen Stroock, Steamboat, +0:01
3 Adrian Beauregard, Steamboat, +0:40
U12 girls
1 Aspen Bennett-Manke, Steamboat
2 Alena Rossi, Steamboat, +3:26
3 Sophie Anderson
