By Skylar Leeson/For Steamboat Today

Being 17, this was the first presidential election where I felt strongly about the outcome but had no power to make an impact.

It was the first time that I felt voiceless and ineffective. The first time I have ever been greatly disappointed in my country. The first time I cried over the loss of a great leader.

But it was also the first time I have wanted to fight for my rights, protest through the streets …read more

