By Joel Reichenberger

Soroco High School junior Schuyler Carlson knows how he’s identified by others at wrestling meets, or by anyone familiar enough with him to know what sports he participates in, but not familiar enough to know his name.

“They say I’m the basketball player who wrestles,” he said on Thursday.

It’s not hard to see why.

Wrestlers have a look. They’re usually short and stout and bristling with muscles.

Carlson, on the other hand, is tall, 6-feet, 4-inches tall. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today