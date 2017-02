Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

9:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of tools stolen from a construction site in the 1800 block of Ranch Road.

10:36 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a smashed car window in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

11:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who stole a wok from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today