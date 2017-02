By Joel Reichenberger

A slow start kept the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team from being competitive Saturday at home against Palisade.

The Sailors went scoreless in the first quarter as the Bulldogs rushed to a 10-0 lead.

Steamboat did pick it up in the second, scoring 10 points, but it was too late, as the squad slid to another loss, losing to Palisade 52-25.

Raya Duryea hit two 3-point shots and led the Sailors by scoring 10 points.

Via:: Steamboat Today