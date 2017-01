Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of money missing from a condo in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

3:17 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken woman on a bus who did not know where she was going in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. She was able to tell police her address, and they gave her a ride home.