Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

5:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of moose at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. There were several moose sightings during the day.

10:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of two men going through trash in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Circle. They then drove off, and police could not find them.

11:34 a.m. Officers were called to a report of graffiti in a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today