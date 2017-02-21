By Matt Stensland

Some much needed snow was headed toward the Steamboat Springs area Tuesday.

Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com, wrote on his blog that a front is forecast to move through northern Colorado early Wednesday. This will bring colder weather as well as light to moderate snow throughout the day and Wednesday night.

“Right now, I expect 4 to 8 inches of snow by Thursday morning,” Weissbluth said.

Additional snow is expected Thursday night through Friday.

Via:: Steamboat Today