By Scott Franz

A year after they melted away from the Winter Carnival lineup and prompted a community outcry, snow sculptures are returning to Lincoln Avenue.

And they’re poised to be better than ever.

Community members and businesses will now be able to join area students in the snow sculpting competition.

And anyone who can’t even fashion a proper snowman can improve their sculpting skills before the carnival by partaking in a free workshop led by acclaimed local sculptor Sandy Graves.

Via:: Steamboat Today