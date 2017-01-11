By Matt Stensland

Forecasters are warning of considerable danger in the backcountry after avalanche warnings were issued for many parts of Colorado, including the Steamboat Springs zone.

The warning is through 9 a.m. Thursday.

“An unusual weather event should make us take a step back and approach the mountains with a more cautious mindset,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Wednesday morning. “With very little information coming in during the storm, there are a lot of unknowns in regards to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today