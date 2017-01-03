By Tom Ross

A blast of snow that rolled into Northwest Colorado Tuesday favored West Routt and Moffat County, but Steamboat’s turn is coming.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for Steamboat Springs through Thursday night, and Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth expects there will be 1 to 2 feet of snow on the Thursday morning ski report.

The holiday storm on Monday caused the cancellation of a flight from Chicago destined for …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today