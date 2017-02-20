By Joel Reichenberger

A trio of Steamboat Springs snowboarders got their first tastes of the Junior World Championships over the weekend, racing in snowboarding events in Klinovec, Czech Republic.

Myles Silverman was 20th in a junior world championships parallel giant slalom event on Monday, just ahead of Steamboat Springs brothers Billy Winters, 21st, and Cody Winters, 24th.

Billy Winters also raced during the weekend in a snowboard cross event at the championships, placing 51st. He also raced in a snowboard …read more

