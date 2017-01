By Tom Ross

The series of storms, which delivered 30 inches of snow to the slopes of the Steamboat Ski Area Jan. 3 to 5, also served to bolster the snowpack along the Continental Divide from Buffalo Park in the south to the Elk Rive snow-measuring site in North Routt to the point that it is well above median for this early in the winter.

Online snowpack reports maintained by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Denver show …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today