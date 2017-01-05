By Arty Smith/For Steamboat Today

Lucy Kaplansky knows all about crossroads. The extremely talented singer-songwriter has pivoted several times in her life, always following her heart to make big decisions.

“It’s inevitable that as you get older and your life deepens you find more ways of connecting to an even larger circle of people,” Kaplansky said. “I find myself clearer about my priorities, my purpose, my politics and my faith.”

What: Songwriter Series: Lucy Kaplansky

When: 7 p.m. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today