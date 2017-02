By John F. Russell

The Meeker High School boys basketball team rolled past the Soroco Rams 65-52 Friday in the final regular season game of the year.

The Rams held an 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Meeker collected 20 in the second and 19 in the fourth en route to the win.

The Rams were led by Sarvis Anarella with 14, Kendall Hood with 10 and Grant Redmond, who finished with eight. Meeker was fueled …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today