By Joel Reichenberger

The Hayden High School boys basketball team had a lead in the second half, but it wasn’t the only team desperate for a win Saturday.

Soroco erased the deficit, then pulled away in the game’s final quarter to knock off the Tigers and win its third game of the season. Soroco beat Hayden, 48-38.

The Rams got a game-high 18 points from junior Colton Stroup, and his biggest baskets came when the game was being decided. He …read more

