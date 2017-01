By Joel Reichenberger

They were close, and for the Soroco High School girls basketball team Friday, that was enough to at least offer some satisfaction.

The Rams led at half and were tied heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t slip by Paonia, the No. 1 ranked Class 2A team in the state. Soroco lost, 64-57.

“It was a great game,” coach David Bruner said. “It was two good teams playing each other. It was fun.”

Soroco led by seven at …read more

