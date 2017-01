By Joel Reichenberger



Soroco girls basketball

5:30 p.m. Friday Soroco (7-1) at Paonia (8-0)

The clash between the Rams and the Eagles makes for the most interesting matchup of the weekend. Soroco has been in the midst of perhaps the school’s best ever girls basketball run for the last two years, but both seasons have ended in the regional championship with losses against Paonia.

Now, the two teams are back in the same league. Undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today