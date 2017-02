By Joel Reichenberger

The Soroco girls weren’t exactly sharp Friday, but they were plenty effective enough to win another league game. The Rams beat Plateau Valley, 66-37, crawling one step closer to locking up a No. 2 seed in the Class 2A District 5 tournament.

Coach David Bruner said the team didn’t shoot particularly well but made up for that on defense. It led only 29-20 at the end of the first half, then built on that lead in …read more

