By Teresa Ristow

After commissioning the art for a Winter Carnival poster that raised $15,000 for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club last year, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty is carrying on the tradition in 2017.

This year’s Winter Carnival poster art is by local artist Chula Beauregard, who put together four carnival-themed art pieces for a Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty committee to choose from.

The favored piece of art is an oil on canvas piece that …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today