By Teresa Ristow

South Routt School District’s next superintendent is Rim Watson, the school’s current assessment coordinator.

The South Routt Board of Education voted Tuesday night in favor of hiring Watson, who began working in the district in August, as new superintendent, and the board is in the process of negotiating a two-year contract with him.

The details of the contract, including Watson’s salary, are expected to be approved by the board at its April meeting, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today