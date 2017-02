By Teresa Ristow

South Routt School District Superintendent Darci Mohr has resigned her position with the district, effective at the end of her contract June 30.

Mohr, who will have led the district for three years, said in a letter to staff and the Board of Education that she plans to return to the Front Range to be closer to family, including three adult daughters and two grandchildren who live in the area.

