By Tom Ross

More than five months have passed since the original planned October 2016 closing date of the long dormant Stagecoach Ski Area, and Don McLean and Scott Sober, co-founders of Stagecoach Mountain LLC, are maintaining their silence on the status of the deal. But conceptual plans available at stagecoach.ski reveal what the two men have in mind for the reinvigoration of the ski area, situated about 15 miles and 20 minutes south of Steamboat …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today