By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

A ticket gets you two social happy hours of signature martinis, as well as several performances to fill your weekend culture quota. The Steamboat Springs Arts Council’s first-ever ART-tini event stirs to life at 5 p.m. Saturday.

What: ART-tini, an evening of plays, prose, music and martinis

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: The Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Tickets: $35 at steamboatarts.org

• Nasty Woman …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today