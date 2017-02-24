By Matt Stensland

When Rocky Mountain Remedies co-owner Kevin Fisher began selling medical marijuana in August 2009, he knew he was going into a business filled with uncertainties.

He has had many battles and victories along the way, including the passage of Amendment 64, which allowed him to begin selling recreational marijuana in January 2014.

Perhaps the biggest threat is that for the past seven and a half years he has been breaking federal law by selling marijuana at his …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today