By Matt Stensland

A recent arrest helps further illustrate the inner workings of a prescription drug epidemic that is killing people in Routt County.

Steamboat Springs resident Charles “Chaz” L. Kavovit, 37, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.

The arrest was the result of an investigation that was initiated by the Steamboat Springs Police Department in late December. According to an arrest affidavit, police held off …read more

