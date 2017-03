By Joel Reichenberger

Lacrosse can be a streaky game, and on Saturday, the Steamboat Springs High school boys lacrosse team had the last sustained streak playing at home against Aspen in the season opener.

Aspen didn’t need a streak to win, however. It only needed one last goal, and it got it with seven seconds remaining, giving the Skiers an 8-7 win in the ski town rivalry matchup.

“Great finish,” Aspen coach David Miller said. “That was a great finish …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today