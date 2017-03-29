By Matt Stensland

Wildlife officials say the bears are waking up from hibernation, which means it is time for residents to start securing their trash and put bird feeders away.

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen said his department has received at least two reports of bears getting into trash.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras said black bears are waking up across the state.

In Aspen, there have been several bear sightings. In one case, a bear entered a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today