By Joel Reichenberger

It hasn’t been an easy stretch for the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team. Before Friday’s game against Eagle Valley, the Sailors were last at home Jan. 10 for a win against Battle Mountain.

The squad went 2-6 in an eight-game road stretch.

Everything seemed in order again Friday, however. Senior Ethan Riniker led the way as the team came up with a huge second half, just enough to edge Eagle Valley, 48-47.

Riniker led all scorers

Via:: Steamboat Today