By Joel Reichenberger

A strong defensive performance set the stage for a win Friday for the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team.

The Sailors beat Eagle Valley 9-3.

Peter Wharton racked up eight saves for Steamboat in goal. Davis Petersen then scored five goals at the other end, and Colin Musselman scored twice.

“We definitely did a good job on defense,” coach Jay Lattimore said. “Peter had a great game in net, and I loved the defense.”

Steamboat, 2-1, will next

Via:: Steamboat Today