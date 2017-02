The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has announced Street Events winners for the 104th Winter Carnival.

Winners are as follows.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Street Slalom (age 10-14)

Place. name, location

JP Walsh, Steamboat Springs Tess Arnone, Steamboat Springs Trevor Harms, Steamboat Springs Alden Wade, Steamboat Springs

■ Ski Jorning (age 6-9)

Gracelyn Jacobson, Clark Ezra Halladay, Steamboat Springs Katharina Cosby, Steamboat Springs Cash DelliQuadri

■ Ski Joring (age 10-14)

Timmy Landers, Steamboat Springs Christopher Stone Brodie Skinner, Steamboat Springs

■ Ring and Steer (age 6-9)