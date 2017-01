Young Bloods Collective is seeking submissions to be considered for inclusion in the performance of SPEAK — Performances from Women in the Yampa Valley, which will occur March 9 at Yampa Valley Brewing Company in Hayden, March 10 at Circle R Bar in Oak Creek and March 11 at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Steamboat Springs.

Submissions must be written, and the performance of the submission cannot be longer than five minutes. There is no …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today