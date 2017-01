The Women’s March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties and social justice for all. Cities across the country are marching in solidarity for human rights, and a march is planned in Steamboat Springs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Women, men and children are invited to participate in the nonpartisan march. The group will gather at the open space by Bud Werner Memorial Library and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today