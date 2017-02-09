The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Routt County. Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced May 1. The fund will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

Interested nonprofits can apply online at bessieminorswift.org/apply.

Via:: Steamboat Today