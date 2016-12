Betsy Chase has been named new executive director of the Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts by the nonprofit’s board of directors. Chase, who has served as gallery manager for the past three years, will replace CVA founder Linda Laughlin, who started the organization in 2009 and is retiring this year.

Prior to joining the CVA, Chase served as operations director of the Steamboat Art Museum during its start-up and was manager for the Steamboat

