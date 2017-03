Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of the documentary film “I Never Look Back: The Buddy Werner Story” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Library Hall. This free community screening commemorates this year’s 50th anniversary of the Bud Werner Memorial Library and its namesake. The film, by John Dee and Joe Dee, runs 32 minutes, and the community is invited to visit the permanent exhibit, “Bud Werner – The Spirit of a Man, the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today