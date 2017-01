The Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., is accepting entries for its upcoming “Room Full of Views” small works show, which will be featured during the gallery’s First Friday Artwalk opening reception March 3. This is a non-juried show, open to all artists, with a maximum of 35 entries accepted in order of sign-up. All work must be original, 2D or 3D work and no larger than 12 inches in any direction. Artwork is …read more

