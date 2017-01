Steamboat Today will host its next Coffee and a Newspaper from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the newspaper offices, 1901 Curve Plaza. The new CEO class at Steamboat Springs High School will be the featured topic. Students from the class will talk about the course and discuss their business projects. Coffee and a Newspaper is open to the community, and coffee and pastries will be served. Editor Lisa Schlichtman and Publisher Suzanne …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today