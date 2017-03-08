Focus on Women will introduce its first project, Choose When, at an event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall. Choose When will provide long-acting maintenance free contraceptives — IUDs and hormonal implants — to women in our community who can’t afford it. It will operate in partnership with Northwest Colorado Health, Planned Parenthood and Yampa Valley Medical Center/Yampa Care for Women.

Via:: Steamboat Today