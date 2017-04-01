Steamboat Pilot & Today will host Coffee and a Newspaper from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the newspaper office, 1901 Curve Plaza. The topic will focus on determining what news is trustworthy.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will discuss the “Trusting News” project that Steamboat Today is participating in. The newspaper is one of 28 media outlets across the country partnering with the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri School of Journalism on …read more

