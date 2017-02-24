Steamboat Pilot & Today will host a brown bag lunch Coffee and a Newspaper from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the newspaper office, 1901 Curve Plaza. Reporter Tom Ross and Tread of Pioneers Museum Executive Director Candice Bannister will talk about the re-release of “Steamboat Round the Bend,” a book focused on Steamboat Springs’ early history written by the late Dee Richards, longtime editor of Steamboat Pilot. Publisher Suzanne Schlicht and Editor …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today