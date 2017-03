The next Coffee with Council with Councilman Scott Ford and other council members is set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 10 in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. The March discussion will focus on the condition of city streets and City Council funding priorities.

No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

Via:: Steamboat Today