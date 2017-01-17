The Routt County commissioners meet at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the historic Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs, except for holidays. Monday meetings are labeled work sessions and many discussions are preparation for a Tuesday session on the same subject, when a formal vote may take place.

Agendas for both days can be viewed at the county website at co.routt.co.us under the “Your Government” heading the Friday before the meetings. Tuesday …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today