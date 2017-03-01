The return migration of the Greater Sandhill Cranes to the Yampa Valley has begun. Cranes are leaving their winter homes in New Mexico and Arizona and heading north. The first arrivals are expected in the Yampa Valley sometime during the first or second week of March.

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition, presenter of the annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which will be held Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, is once again sponsoring a First-Crane-Sighting-of-the-Season contest.

