The Routt County Planning Department has devoted several March evenings to visiting with constituents in the smaller towns in the county to answer questions they may have about the Master Plan, allowed uses and the regulations.

Community meetings are meant to be an opportunity to receive the facts and meet planning staff and members of the planning commission.

Remaining dates and locations include the following.

■ 7 p.m. March 15 at the Routt County Historic Courthouse.

■ 7 p.m. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today