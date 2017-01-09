Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Wolf OR-7 Expedition,” a featured film from the 2016 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Library Hall.

Follow six adventurers as they retrace the route taken by a GPS-collared Oregon wolf to explore human and wolf coexistence. The expedition retraced the approximate track generated by the GPS collar worn by the Oregon wolf known as Wolf OR-7.

