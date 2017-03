Howelsen Hill Ski Area will host its final Ski Free Day of the 2016-17 winter season Sunday, March 12. The day also marks the closing day for public skiing at the ski area for the season.

For those planning to ski, snowboard, cross-country ski, ride a fat-tire bike or snowshoe, the entire Howelsen Hill Ski Area, including 13 miles of Nordic trails, is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the Steamboat Springs …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today