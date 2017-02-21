Routt to Work is offering a free and confidential “Ask a Financial Professional” clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Routt County United Way, 443 Oak St. in Steamboat. Community members who have questions on topics such as credit, budgeting, investing for retirement and college, debt reduction, loans and more will have the chance to meet one-on-one with a local volunteer financial professional. To reserve a 30-minute session with a financial professional, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today