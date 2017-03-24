The mulch generated through the city of Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is now available to the public. Mulch is located to the right of the Howelsen Ice Arena entrance, 285 Howelsen Parkway.

City officials also asks that only residents and homeowners participate in the free mulch program and no contractors or commercial operations. Participants will have to load their own vehicles.

Steamboat students named to KU honor roll lists

Taylor Kortas and Caroline Wheeler, both of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today