Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m. today at the Chief Theater.

Before the film, Steamboat’s French Club gathers at 6 p.m. in the Chief Theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

The film centers on French Army Captain Antares Bonassieu and his squad, who are assigned to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today